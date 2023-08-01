General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.70

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.70 and last traded at $73.87, with a volume of 983005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.