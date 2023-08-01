General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,232,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,602,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

