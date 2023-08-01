Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Gentera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Gentera Stock Performance

Shares of Gentera stock remained flat at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Gentera has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.20.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

