Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. 975,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

