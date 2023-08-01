Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. 380,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,435. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 20.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

