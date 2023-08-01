Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.63. The company had a trading volume of 729,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

