Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 5.65% of Geospace Technologies worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEOS. TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,563. The company has a market cap of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 9.24%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.