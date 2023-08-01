Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $56.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,914.31. The stock had a trading volume of 304,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,998. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,017.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,721.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,603.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,883.85.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

