Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 5,861,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,202,582. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

