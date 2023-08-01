Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.83.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $555.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,657. The company has a market cap of $246.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $530.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

