Glassman Wealth Services Has $449,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,602,522. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

