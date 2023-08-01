Glassman Wealth Services Has $570,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.39. 411,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,957. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

