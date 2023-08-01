Glassman Wealth Services Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 9,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,443,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,330,922. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $828.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

