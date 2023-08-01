Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,786. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The stock has a market cap of $250.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.64.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

