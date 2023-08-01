Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

