Glassman Wealth Services Sells 2,573 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $84.03. 3,663,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

