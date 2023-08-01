Glassman Wealth Services Sells 263 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

