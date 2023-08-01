Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,524,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 177,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,571. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

