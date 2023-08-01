Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 917,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.12%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.