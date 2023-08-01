GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 149,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,326. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.