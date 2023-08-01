Gode Chain (GODE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $187,387.48 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

