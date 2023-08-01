goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at Desjardins

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $95.35 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 553. goeasy has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

