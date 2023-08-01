Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

GINN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 5,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $354.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

