Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.