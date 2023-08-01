GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,110. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $7,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 779.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 735,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

