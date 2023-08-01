GoPro’s (GPRO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut GoPro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

GoPro stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 307,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.35.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in GoPro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

