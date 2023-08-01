Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. 20,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,081. The stock has a market cap of $846.14 million, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

