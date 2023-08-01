Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $516,779.46 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,826.92 or 0.09671385 BTC on popular exchanges.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
