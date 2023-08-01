Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Articles
