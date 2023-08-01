Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Shares Down 2.3%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €7.51 ($8.25) and last traded at €7.55 ($8.30). 116,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.73 ($8.49).
Grand City Properties Stock Down 2.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.13.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.
