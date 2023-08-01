Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

GTBIF traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $7.16. 324,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.06 million. Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.