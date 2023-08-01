Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,336. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
