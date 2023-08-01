Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,336. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.