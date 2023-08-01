Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.18 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.52 EPS.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 8,472,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,637. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 640,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,139,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $8,582,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

