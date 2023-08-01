Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.43% from the stock’s current price.

HRMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.44. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

