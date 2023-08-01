Harrell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
