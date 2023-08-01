Head-To-Head Comparison: Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) vs. TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Marten Transport shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Marten Transport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marten Transport pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TFI International pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marten Transport pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marten Transport has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Marten Transport 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TFI International and Marten Transport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Marten Transport has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Marten Transport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marten Transport is more favorable than TFI International.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Marten Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International N/A N/A N/A Marten Transport 7.76% 13.42% 9.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFI International and Marten Transport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 220.96 Marten Transport $1.26 billion 1.43 $110.35 million $1.18 18.80

Marten Transport has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Marten Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marten Transport beats TFI International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International



TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Marten Transport



Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight. The Dedicated segment offers customized transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports customers' freight utilizing its refrigerated containers and temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 3,660 tractors, that included 3,564 company-owned tractors and 96 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

