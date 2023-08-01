Head to Head Contrast: ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) & Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athersys and ADVANZ PHARMA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Athersys alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $5.32 million 2.29 -$72.53 million ($4.66) -0.14 ADVANZ PHARMA $525.58 million 1.59 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Athersys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys -1,362.14% N/A -193.59% ADVANZ PHARMA -15.31% N/A -4.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Athersys and ADVANZ PHARMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athersys and ADVANZ PHARMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athersys currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 708.82%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athersys is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athersys beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as for acute respiratory distress syndrome, trauma complications, HSC transplant support, and other indications. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Brinavess for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm in adults; Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome; Xydalba, a semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections in adults; and Zevtera/Mabelio, a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired and hospital-acquired pneumonia. The company's ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Lanoxin for the treatment of mild to moderate heart failure and atrial fibrillation; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. It also offers Prostaglandin E1 formulations for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and peripheral arterial occlusive disease under the Prostavasin, Viridal, Vasaprostan, and Edex brands, as well as holds licensed commercialization rights to a pre-registration drug/device combination product, Trevyent for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited in December 2019. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.