Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

HWEL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

About Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.