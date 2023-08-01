Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,176. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

