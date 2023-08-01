Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.6 %
HLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 2.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.