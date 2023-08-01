Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

HLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 2.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

