Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 784,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 224.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIF stock remained flat at $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.