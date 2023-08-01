Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.82 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 63,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,213. The company has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.25 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

