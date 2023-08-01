Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

