Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after buying an additional 7,087,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCID stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 30,805,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,692,156. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

