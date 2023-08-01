Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,516 shares of company stock worth $1,331,709 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. 1,454,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,901. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.