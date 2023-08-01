Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $160,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,592,000 after buying an additional 288,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. 950,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

