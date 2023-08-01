Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $266,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

KMB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $128.95. The company had a trading volume of 900,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

