Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 850 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGX traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $134.59. The stock had a trading volume of 697,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

