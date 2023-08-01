Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,066,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,084,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

