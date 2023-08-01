Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.66. The company had a trading volume of 392,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average of $249.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. Hershey has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

